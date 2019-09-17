|
AUBURN - Charles L. "Chuck" Bavis, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Chuck was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Nell (Ratliff) Newlin.
Chuck graduated from Garrett High School in 1966, where he helped the Railroaders' basketball team win three sectional titles and was named to the Indiana All-Star Team. Chuck continued his basketball career at Purdue University in West Lafayette. As a junior, he and the Boilermakers finished runners-up in the NCAA Tournament Championship. In 2010, Chuck was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.
Chuck married Carol Lee on Nov. 22, 1977, in Corunna, and she survives in Auburn.
Chuck worked for more than 40 years in the awards industry, both as a successful entrepreneur and sales representative.
He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Auburn.
Also surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Jordan C. and Rachel Bavis, of Auburn, and Alexander C. and Abigail Bavis, of New York; and a granddaughter, Morgan A. Bavis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the church.
Father Timothy Wrozek will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in rural Garrett.
Visitation also will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.