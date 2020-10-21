GARRETT - Charles E "Chuck" Blevins, 86, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home in Garrett, Indiana, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1934, in Three Rivers, Michigan, to Harry "Cricket" and Esther (Goe) Blevins.

He owned and operated Crickets Tavern for 45 years, before retiring on Jan. 1, 2000.

Chuck was a member of Auburn Moose Lodge, Shifters Car Club, Sons of the American Legion and Garrett Country Club.

He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan and was an avid golfer. He caddied when he was young at Greenhurst Country Club, where he won the caddie championship. He also shot a hole in one and won the Senior Championship at Garrett County Club.

He married Shirley Mulholland on June 3, 1956, at First Christian Church in Kendallville, Indiana, and she survives in Garrett.

Also surviving are three daughters and a son, Brenda K. Kock, of Auburn, Laura J. Frye, of Garrett, Charles E. Blevins II, of Auburn and April A. (Todd Nodine) Blevins, of Ashley; five grandchildren, Jacqueline Frye, Brittney Frye, Kyle Blevins, Tyler Teegardin and Taylor Teegardin; and five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Helen Sanders, of Indianapolis, Rosie (Robert ) Vollmer, of Fort Wayne and Becky (William) Meyers, of Angola; and sister-in-law, Marilee Obendorf, of Auburn.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four grandsons, Brian Frye Jr., Jeremy Frye, Travis Bard and Tanner Blevins; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Sanders, Jim Mulholland, Martha and Ben Amerman, June and Ed Brown and Margaret Patton.

Services will be held at 3 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.

Calling will be three hours prior to the service on Friday, at the funeral home from noon until the service at 3 p.m.

Memorials may be given in Chuck's name, to Feller and Clark Funeral Home, to help with expenses.

Per the state mandate masks are required.