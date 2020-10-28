BUTLER - Charles David Brown, 75, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was born March 14, 1945 in Huntington, Indiana to the late David R. and Irene O. (Lethcow) Brown.

He married Taryn Lynette Ray on Nov. 16, 1996 in Steuben County and she preceded him in death in 2010. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was a member of the Butler American Legion Post #202 and the Concord Lodge #556 F&AM in Spencerville. He enjoyed fishing with his family and having fun with his friends at the Butler Legion, and would help anyone with a problem they might have.

Surviving is one son, Charles Brown, Jr. of Santee, California and one step-daughter, Kellie Brown of Tempe, Arizona. Also surviving is one brother, Marlin James (Marilyn Ann) Brown of Leesburg and one sister, Patricia A. Worthington of Walkerton. Several nieces and nephews, and caregiver, Robin Minnick of Waterloo also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Taryn and one brother; Robert E. Brown.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Butler American Legion Post #202 on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Happy Hour will be from 4–5 p.m. followed by the Ceremony at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m.

Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted tp H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.