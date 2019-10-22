KPCNews Obituaries
|
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Charles Carey


1929 - 2019
Charles Carey Obituary

HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Charles L. Carey, 90, died and met Jesus Christ face to face on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

Charlie was born on June 6, 1929, in Hicksville, the son of Tellis and Eula (Moore) Carey. They preceded him in death.

He was a 1947 Hicksville High School graduate.

On Oct, 19, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Wood, and she survives.

Charlie had worked Cooper Power Tools-Dotco for many years.

He was a member of First Church of Christ in Hicksville, Masonic Lodge and Crippled Children & Adults Society.

Charlie is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Dodge, of Elkhart, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Charlie will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2019
