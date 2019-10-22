|
HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Charles L. Carey, 90, died and met Jesus Christ face to face on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.
Charlie was born on June 6, 1929, in Hicksville, the son of Tellis and Eula (Moore) Carey. They preceded him in death.
He was a 1947 Hicksville High School graduate.
On Oct, 19, 1974, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Wood, and she survives.
Charlie had worked Cooper Power Tools-Dotco for many years.
He was a member of First Church of Christ in Hicksville, Masonic Lodge and Crippled Children & Adults Society.
Charlie is also survived by his sister, Evelyn Dodge, of Elkhart, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Charlie will be at Smith & Brown Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial will be at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 22, 2019