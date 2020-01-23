KPCNews Obituaries
|
Charles Champion


1930 - 2020
Charles Champion Obituary

FREMONT - Charles Edwin Champion, 89, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1930, in Jamestown Township, Steuben County, Indiana, to Earl James and Ruth Lois (Wells) Champion.

Charles grew up on the family farm and graduated from Fremont High School.

He served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After his time in the service he returned to the family farm, and also worked for Gambles Warehouse in Coldwater, Michigan. He later sold the farm and he and his wife, Ilah, moved to Florida. They returned to Fremont during the summer months for many years. Several years after his wife passed away, he moved back to Fremont.

Charles was a member of Orland American Legion Post # 423, Orland, Indiana.

Survivors include two sisters, Marilyn (Irving) Hansen, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Sharon "Marlene" (David) Goodwin, of Fremont, Indiana; a brother, Galen (Roberta) Champion, of Fremont, Indiana; and nieces and nephews, Travis, James, Bridget, Kurt, Colleen, Erik, Traci, and Kelly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilah Louise (Hankes) Champion; and a sister, Colleen Champion.

There will be no services.

Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Orland American Legion Post # 423.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 23, 2020
