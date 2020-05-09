|
AUBURN - Charles V. Cole, age 91, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his rural Auburn home.
He was born on June 18, 1928, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harry (H.V.) and Lillian (Kendig) Cole.
He graduated from Leo High School in 1948.
Charles married Millie Baughman on March 20, 1976, at Newville United Methodist Church. She resides in Auburn.
He worked at Dana Corporation in Auburn for 30 years, retiring in 1988. Besides working at Dana Corporation he was also a longtime DeKalb County farmer. Mr. Cole authored and published seven books over the years.
He was a member of Norris Chapel United Methodist Church and the St. Joe Lions Club. For 16 years, he took mission trips all over the United States to help those who were less fortunate that he was. He enjoyed playing in the church softball league for several years. He also served as a mentor to children at Riverdale Elementary School in St. Joe for several years.
He was a simple man; loved God, his family and his land. He passed as was his fashion, quietly in his sleep in his home. He is now where he worked his whole life to be.
Survivors include his wife; Millie Cole, of Auburn; son, Tom Cole and Nancy Lewis, of Auburn; daughters, Sandy Cole and Cathy Burch, of Auburn, Holly and Roger Diederich, of Auburn, Susan "Idd" Decker, of Auburn, and Kathy Cole, of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Jenny Hartman, of Anderson; stepson and daughter-in-law, Dick and Cindy Hartman, of Fremont; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Helen Cole, of Fort Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dan Cole; stepson, Don Hartman; and one brother, Gordon Cole.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family service on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Newville.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, may be directed to Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, 4793 C.R. 40A, Auburn, Indiana 46706 and Visiting Nurse Hospice, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46814.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.