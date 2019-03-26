KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Legacy Remembered - Ligonier
1274 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
(260)-894-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Crawford Obituary

ROME CITY - Charles Wallace Crawford, age 82, of Rome City, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019.

He was born on July 13, 1936, the son of Clarence and Viola (Grose) Crawford in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Charles graduated from Boys Town High School, in Boys Town, Nebraska, in 1954 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marines until being honorably discharged in 1962 with the rank of sergeant. He retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Company after 36 years of dedicated service as a welder and service man for the company.

Charles is survived by three children, Anthony Crawford of Rome City, Debra Crawford of Santa Cruz, California, and Scott Crawford of California; a sister, Joan Crawford of Florida; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle (Crawford) Randol, in 2014.

In keeping with Charle's wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at thelegacyremembered.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now