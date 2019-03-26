ROME CITY - Charles Wallace Crawford, age 82, of Rome City, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019.

He was born on July 13, 1936, the son of Clarence and Viola (Grose) Crawford in Oak Hill, West Virginia.

Charles graduated from Boys Town High School, in Boys Town, Nebraska, in 1954 and went on to serve his country in the United States Marines until being honorably discharged in 1962 with the rank of sergeant. He retired from Northern Indiana Public Service Company after 36 years of dedicated service as a welder and service man for the company.

Charles is survived by three children, Anthony Crawford of Rome City, Debra Crawford of Santa Cruz, California, and Scott Crawford of California; a sister, Joan Crawford of Florida; along with eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle (Crawford) Randol, in 2014.

In keeping with Charle's wishes, no public visitation or services are planned. A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at thelegacyremembered.com.