LAGRANGE - Charles K. "Chuck" Hopper, 57, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

Chuck was born Dec. 8, 1961, in LaGrange, to John H. "Bud" and Nancy (Hart) Hopper.

He retired from the LaGrange County Highway Department after working there for 30 years. Chuck was currently working part time for Miller's Super Value in LaGrange.

Chuck was a longtime member of the Northeastern Indiana Steam & Gas Association. He enjoyed collecting railroad memorabilia and was a member of the Three Rivers Railroad Heritage Council.

For many years he had been the caretaker and assembler, along with his dad, of the Pinewood Derby race track. This was a family tradition dating back decades. He also loved his two granddaughters and thought the world of them.

On Oct. 22, 1983, he married Kathryn Fleischauer at the Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe. Kathryn survives Chuck in LaGrange.

Also surviving is his mother, Nancy Hopper of LaGrange, a daughter; Michelle (Brian) Jennings of Milford; two sons, Jason (Faith) Hopper of Sturgis, Michigan, and Cory (Katie) Hopper of White Pigeon, Michigan; two granddaughters, Hazel and Ellie Hopper; two sisters, Julie (Kirby) Miller of LaGrange, and Jackie (Terry) Zabel of Sturgis, Michigan; and a brother, Jeff (Tina) Hopper of LaGrange.

Chuck was preceded in death by his father, John H. "Bud" Hopper, on March 19, 2016.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the LaGrange 1st Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.

The Rev. Benjamin Stuckey will officiate and burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.

Memorials may be contributed in Chuck's memory to the Northeastern Indiana Steam and Gas Association.

Online condolences may be submitted to the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com. Published in KPCNews from May 6 to May 8, 2019