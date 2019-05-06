KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hopper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hopper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Hopper Obituary
LAGRANGE - Charles K. "Chuck" Hopper, 57, of LaGrange, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Chuck was born Dec. 8, 1961, in LaGrange, to John H. "Bud" and Nancy (Hart) Hopper.
He retired from the LaGrange County Highway Department after working there for 30 years. Chuck was currently working part time for Miller's Super Value in LaGrange.
Chuck was a longtime member of the Northeastern Indiana Steam & Gas Association. He enjoyed collecting railroad memorabilia and was a member of the Three Rivers Railroad Heritage Council.
For many years he had been the caretaker and assembler, along with his dad, of the Pinewood Derby race track. This was a family tradition dating back decades. He also loved his two granddaughters and thought the world of them.
On Oct. 22, 1983, he married Kathryn Fleischauer at the Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe. Kathryn survives Chuck in LaGrange.
Also surviving is his mother, Nancy Hopper of LaGrange, a daughter; Michelle (Brian) Jennings of Milford; two sons, Jason (Faith) Hopper of Sturgis, Michigan, and Cory (Katie) Hopper of White Pigeon, Michigan; two granddaughters, Hazel and Ellie Hopper; two sisters, Julie (Kirby) Miller of LaGrange, and Jackie (Terry) Zabel of Sturgis, Michigan; and a brother, Jeff (Tina) Hopper of LaGrange.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, John H. "Bud" Hopper, on March 19, 2016.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the LaGrange 1st Church of God, 777 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
The Rev. Benjamin Stuckey will officiate and burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Memorials may be contributed in Chuck's memory to the Northeastern Indiana Steam and Gas Association.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Published in KPCNews from May 6 to May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frurip-May Funeral Home
Download Now