ALBION - Charles A. Kay, 89, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.

Born on April 20, 1931, in Morocco, Indiana, he was the son of William and Blanche (Purdy) Kay.

He graduated from Morocco High School with the Class of 1949, attended Ivy Tech School in C.A.D. Systems and received his bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from IT&T.

On Sept. 19, 1952, Charles married his college sweetheart, Margaret Kay, and moved to Noble County in the late 1950s.

Charles was a mechanical engineer with Warner Corp. in North Manchester, Indiana, and had attended Trinity United Methodist Church in Albion and Burr Oak Baptist Church.

Charles was a jokester, enjoyed woodworking and watching Westerns. He built a cabin he designed on the McCoy family property in Kalkaska, Michigan. He also learned to quilt by helping his wife over the years with her projects. He was very social and his joking personality will be missed.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Margaret Kay; children, Chad (Lisa) Kay, Nona (Duane) Leatherman, Kristine Fry and Andrew (Yajing Gu) Kay; daughter-in-law, Kathy Kay Price; brother, John Kay; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Kay; brothers, Bill, Jim, Frank and Wayne Kay; and sister, Evelyn Bachelor.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 to 3:45 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance.

A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.

His service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live.

He will be laid to rest at Sparta Cemetery next to his son.

Memorial donations may be given in memory to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Charles's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.