COLUMBIA CITY - Charles Gordon Knight, 74, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 4:45 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at his brother's home in Burr Oak, Noble County, Indiana.
He was born in West Virginia, on July 17, 1945, the son of James C. and Hazel Katherine (Collins) Knight.
His formative years were spent in West Virginia, and he attended Grafton High School. He married Claudia Lynn Huntley on April 29, 1972 at Columbia City United Methodist Church.
Charles moved from West Virginia, coming to Indiana, then to Florida, returning back to Indiana. In the early 1980s, he and his wife moved to Texas, where he worked for Flame Tech in Cedar Park for more than 30 years as a machinist.
In 2015, they returned to Columbia City.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia L. Knight, Fort Wayne; five siblings, Keith (Carol) Knight, of EauClaire, Wisconsin, Linda Dignan, of Warren, Ohio, Richard (Kathy) Knight, of Albion, Karen Young, of Morganton, North Carolina, and Patricia Foster, of Columbia City. He is also survived by several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes, A Life Story Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Pastor Mark Woods, of Burr Oak Baptist Church, will be officiating.
Committal services and burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial bequests may be given in Mr. Knight's memory to Parkview Noble Hospice.