CORUNNA - Charles P. Martz, age 63, of Corunna, Indiana, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Seton Specialty Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.
He was born on Aug. 23, 1956, in Garrett, Indiana, to Donald and Carolyn (McNair) Martz.
He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1974.
Charles married Linda Lott on Dec. 30, 1979, in Corunna.
He was a longtime farmer and builder. He was the president of DPM and Homestead Acres.
He was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Corunna, where he had served as president of the congregation, served as the head elder and served as the head of the mission board.
Charles was a lover of music and he enjoyed playing the guitar. He also enjoyed playing cards and looked forward to poker night. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and he loved being around his grandkids.
His survivors include his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Martz, of Corunna; his mother, Carolyn Martz ,of Corunna; daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Nate Schermerhorn, of Kendallville; son and daughter-in-law, Nicholas and Cynthia Martz, of Oak Park, Illinois; son, Tyler Martz and Renee Duszynski, of Auburn; and daughter and son-in-law, Mariah and Austin Miller, of Corunna; six grandchildren, Grant Schermerhorn, Gabrielle Schermerhorn, Myles Martz, Margo Martz, Maxine Martz and Charley Miller; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Mark Ferrebee, of Edgerton, Ohio, Michelle and James Phillips, of Corunna, Lori and Ron Grate, of Corunna, and Marge and Michael Westphal, of Greentown, Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Martz.
Due to the health concerns about large public gatherings, the family has decided to have a private family service on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, with Pastor Stephen Koziel officiating.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be directed to Dal's Big Hands Big Heart Foundation, 0032 C.R. 8, Corunna, IN 46730.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn.