Charles Mathieu
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
CHURUBUSCO - Charles "Chuck" S Mathieu, 72, of Churubusco, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020, at Miller's at Oak Pointe.

He was born in Churubusco, on Sept. 14, 1948, to the late Ralph and Nellie "June" (Craig) Mathieu. He spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1966.

Chuck was married to Rebecca "Becki" Avery in Churubusco, on Dec. 10, 1966. The couple raised their family in Churubusco.

He worked for Sheldon's IGA, starting in high school. He then worked as the store manager for Egolf's IGA, working for both stores for more than 40 years, retiring in 2010. In addition to working at the grocery stores, he worked at Tepe Wholesale Store.

Chuck was a member of the St. John Bosco Catholic Church. He was elected to the Churubusco Town Council for several terms, serving as council president for many years. He served on the Whitley County Solid Waste Board and was instrumental in the county wide recycling collection program and was a founding member of the Churubusco History Center.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 53 years, Becki Mathieu; his three sons, Joseph (Mary) Mathieu, Chris (Jude) Mathieu and Aaron (Maritza) Mathieu; his two daughters, Lacy (Jamie) Hudgens and Danielle (Justin) Bischoff; his sister, Mary Jo "Jodi" (Dean) Stangland; ten grandchildren.

At Chuck's request there will be no services.

Online Guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.



Published in KPCNews on Dec. 4, 2020.
