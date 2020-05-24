|
AVILLA - Charles David Salyer, 67, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1952, in Bristol, Virginia, to Charles E. and Arzella (Carr) Salyer. They preceded him in death.
On April 16, 1988, in Burgoon, Ohio, he married Nancy Cooner.
He moved to this area in 1991, coming from Ohio.
Mr. Salyer retired as a manufacturing supervisor.
Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Salyer, of Avilla; a daughter, Connie Jean Salyer, of Ohio; a son, David (Kelly) Salyer, of Ohio; a stepdaughter, Lynn (Phillip) Farrar, of Ohio; a stepson, Carl "Todd" (Tina) Earhart Jr., of Florida; and several grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Metzger.
Graveside services will be at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Clyde, Ohio.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on May 24, 2020