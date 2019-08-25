|
Charles D. Schlemmer, 58, of Ligonier, Indiana died Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was raised in Ligonier, the middle of the five sons of Alvin "Jack" Schlemmer and Maria Elena "Helen" (Jordan) Schlemmer. He was born at Elkhart Hospital on Nov. 29, 1960.
He married his high school classmate and the "gorgeous babe" of his life, Cynthia A. Good on June 26, 1981, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. They have three adult children who will miss him: Zack, Elizabeth and Caitlin Schlemmer.
Chuck taught social studies at West Noble High School for 28 years, being awarded Most Influential Educator by his students 13 times. He inspired students with his love of history and with his genuine concern and respect for the kids in his classroom.
Chuck was an accomplished cross country and track coach, with a total 24 years on the job. He coached the highest-finishing team in West Noble history, when his girls' cross country team finished third in the state in 1999.
Off-season, he was an accomplished long-distance runner, usually training for one race or another. He ran numerous marathons and 50K trail runs, among them the Boston Marathon in 2002, finishing in under 3 hours. He even ran a marathon this past April, in which he stopped training the last two weeks due to an injury and still won his age group.
Chuck's interests were diverse. He ran the distance of the earth's circumference more than once; we lost count, but he didn't. He read as relentlessly as he ran – classics, non-fiction and anything he thought would broaden his understanding. He loved to fish, to hike, to canoe and camp. He noticed natural beauty better than anyone. He enjoyed collecting antiques, all of which he was convinced, "would be worth more later, and then you'll thank me." He liked biking, but mostly because his joints were wearing from the many miles on foot. He wanted to travel, but at this point, it was mostly to visit his kids. He was a prolific napper. He loved walking his dog Odi and feeding him special treats. He was a quiet goofball.
Also surviving are his mother; four brothers, Mike (Susie Jackson) Schlemmer, Bob (Gloria) Schlemmer, Adam Schlemmer, and Joel (Margie) Schlemmer; and sister Dolores (Bill) Taylor.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Jack Schlemmer. If there's an afterlife, we hope they're enjoying a nice fishing trip together.
A public celebration of his life will take place at West Noble High School on Aug. 31, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. It will be held at the track, weather permitting. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. As he would have liked, please do not drive to the top of the hill unless you have a handicapped sticker.
