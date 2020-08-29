Charles Sprague

GARRETT - Charles "Steven" Sprague, age 72, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on Feb. 10, 1948, in Auburn, Indiana, to Charles and Evelyn H. (Miller) Sprague.

He married Carol "Jane" Wallace on May 24, 1997, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

He was a self-employed mechanic, retiring in 2013.

He was an avid Chicago Bears fan and member of Garrett American Legion Post 178.

Steve is survived by his wife, Carol "Jane" Sprague, of Garrett; two sons, Bryan (Connie) Sprague, of Butler, Indiana and Larry (Susan) Sprague, of Kendallville, Indiana; six daughters, Towana (Nate) Troyer, of Bristol, Indiana, Shannon Naus, of Auburn, Indiana, Kim (Brian) Pierson, of Davenport, of Florida, Michelle (Ken) Gumbiner, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Stephanie (Dean) McNamara, of Auburn, Indiana, and Stephanie (Becky Tremaine) Freed, of Huntertown, Indiana; brother, James (Jan) Sprague, of Auburn; sister, Cyndee (Michael) Christlieb, of Auburn; 23 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Auburn Elks.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738, to assist the family with expenses.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.