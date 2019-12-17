KPCNews Obituaries
|
Charles Stockert

Charles Stockert Obituary

GARRETT - Charles Arthur Stockert, 84, of Garrett, Indiana, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Canterbury Nursing and Rehab in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born Oct. 9, 1935, in Fort Wayne, to Russell and Catherine Henrietta (Osborne) Stockert.

Mr. Stockert served in the National Guard for six years.

He retired from General Electric in Fort Wayne. At one time, he served as the fire chief in Avilla.

Surviving are four sons, Michael Stockert, of Garrett, Russell (Joan) Stockert, of Garrett, Mark Stockert, of Garrett, and Steve (Margie) Stocker, of Butler; 13 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Richard Stockert, of Fort Wayne, Timothy Stockert, of New Haven, and David Stockert, of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by a son, Charles A. Stockert Jr.; a sister, Rose Watson; and a brother, John Stockert.

There will be no visitation or services.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Dec. 17, 2019
