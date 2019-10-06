|
|
GARRETT - Charles A. Sturgill Jr. age 65 of Garrett died Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born January 23, 1954 in Bethesda, Maryland to Charles A. Sturgill Sr. and Lorena Faye (Mann) Sturgill. He married Linda M. York on June 14, 1975 in Ft. Wayne. He was a manager in the central service unit at Parkview Hospital for 40 years.
He was a member of the Calvary Chapel Fellowship of Stroh and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.
Charles is survived by his wife Linda M. Sturgill, Garrett, a son, Charles A. "Trace" (Alisha) Sturgill III, New Haven, two daughters; Joy (Travis) Holland, Gadsden, Alabama and Angie (Brad) Ragle, Mulberry, Florida, six grandchildren, two brothers, Gary (Georgette) Sturgill, Aurora, Colorado and Barry (Pattie) Sturgill, Ft. Wayne and a sister, Lesa Bradtmueller, Ft. Wayne.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. and Lorena Faye Sturgill Sr. and a brother, Bryan Sturgill.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Fellowship in Stroh.
Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2019