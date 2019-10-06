KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Chapel Fellowship
Stroh, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Sturgill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Sturgill


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Sturgill Obituary

GARRETT - Charles A. Sturgill Jr. age 65 of Garrett died Thursday, October 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born January 23, 1954 in Bethesda, Maryland to Charles A. Sturgill Sr. and Lorena Faye (Mann) Sturgill. He married Linda M. York on June 14, 1975 in Ft. Wayne. He was a manager in the central service unit at Parkview Hospital for 40 years.

He was a member of the Calvary Chapel Fellowship of Stroh and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

Charles is survived by his wife Linda M. Sturgill, Garrett, a son, Charles A. "Trace" (Alisha) Sturgill III, New Haven, two daughters; Joy (Travis) Holland, Gadsden, Alabama and Angie (Brad) Ragle, Mulberry, Florida, six grandchildren, two brothers, Gary (Georgette) Sturgill, Aurora, Colorado and Barry (Pattie) Sturgill, Ft. Wayne and a sister, Lesa Bradtmueller, Ft. Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles A. and Lorena Faye Sturgill Sr. and a brother, Bryan Sturgill.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Fellowship in Stroh.

Arrangements are by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
Download Now