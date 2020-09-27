ORLAND - Charles Dean Sutton, age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1934 in Angola, Indiana, to Home and Nellie (Lahrman) Sutton.

Charles graduated from Orland High School in 1952. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1959.

He was a member of the Orland United Methodist Church. His hobbies included bowling and hunting.

Charles was a farmer and worked for Metal Spinners, Angola, Indiana, for many years.

Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Sutton of Auburn, Indiana, and Kathy (Ronald) Handley of Garrett, Indiana; four grandchildren, Crystal (Dan) Lichtsinn, Shenna (Jeremy) Deardorf, Cory (Brandy) Handley, and Doug Obendorf; eight great-grandchildren, Kaleb Handley, Ayden Handley, Amber Lichtsinn, Madison Lichtsinn, Benji Hall, Hannah Hall, Derrick Evans, and Eli Bainbridge; sisters Mary Schafer of Orland, Indiana, and Susie Callaway of Elkhart, Indiana; and longtime companion Nina Fast of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Homer Jr., Richard and David; and three sisters, Ruth, Norma, and Karen.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Beams Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana. Military honors will be performed by members of the Orland American Legion Color Guard and the U.S. Army Honors Team.

Memorials donations in his memory are to the family in care of Kathy Handley.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.