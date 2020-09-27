1/1
Charles Sutton
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ORLAND - Charles Dean Sutton, age 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1934 in Angola, Indiana, to Home and Nellie (Lahrman) Sutton.

Charles graduated from Orland High School in 1952. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1959.

He was a member of the Orland United Methodist Church. His hobbies included bowling and hunting.

Charles was a farmer and worked for Metal Spinners, Angola, Indiana, for many years.

Survivors include his daughters, Peggy Sutton of Auburn, Indiana, and Kathy (Ronald) Handley of Garrett, Indiana; four grandchildren, Crystal (Dan) Lichtsinn, Shenna (Jeremy) Deardorf, Cory (Brandy) Handley, and Doug Obendorf; eight great-grandchildren, Kaleb Handley, Ayden Handley, Amber Lichtsinn, Madison Lichtsinn, Benji Hall, Hannah Hall, Derrick Evans, and Eli Bainbridge; sisters Mary Schafer of Orland, Indiana, and Susie Callaway of Elkhart, Indiana; and longtime companion Nina Fast of Pleasant Lake, Indiana.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Homer Jr., Richard and David; and three sisters, Ruth, Norma, and Karen.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Rev. Donna Holcomb will officiate the service.

Calling hours will be held prior to the services from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at Beams Funeral Home.

Burial will follow the services at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana. Military honors will be performed by members of the Orland American Legion Color Guard and the U.S. Army Honors Team.

Memorials donations in his memory are to the family in care of Kathy Handley.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Burial
Greenlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved