1/1
Charles Thorne
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Charles R. Thorne, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Auburn.

He was born Feb. 16, 1950 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Milton and Lillie Bell (Bennett) Thorne.

He married Judy (Hodges) Thorne on June 13, 1969 and she preceded him in death May 13, 2000. He then married Dora Mae (Sawvel) Thorne on Feb. 20, 2001 in Auburn and she survives.

He had worked for Air-Way in Auburn seven years and then became self- employed in the skilled trades business.

He enjoyed fixing mowers, loved animals, especially calves and horses, hunting and fishing, Portland Steam Engine Shows, garage sales and his greatest passion was being with his family and grandchildren. He was known for never meeting a stranger.

Surviving is his wife, Dora of Butler; two sons, Reuben J. Thorne (Gayle Clark) of Auburn and Paul A. Powers of Butler; three daughters, Lillie Thorne (Brian Burge) of Camden, Elizabeth (Paul) Combs of Kendallville, and Heather Powers of Butler; eight grandchildren, Kiara Egly, Clarrissa Bortner, Kalsie Heckathorne, Megan Thorne, James Thorne, Noah Clark, David Clark, Callie Torres and one great-grandchild Hayden Thorne; also one brother and one sister; John (Jane) Thorne and LaVern Highsby all of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Judy, two brothers; Robert and Dallas Thorne, three sisters; Carolyn Cannady, Nellie Black, Marilyn Vittonel and special friend Willie Pittman Jr.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway Butler, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 with calling one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Scott Lannning of Butler Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow in Butler Cemetery.

Those attending the funeral or visitation will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

To leave condolences to the family visit: www.hejohnsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler
212 N. Broadway
Butler, IN 46721
260-868-2127
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Homes - Butler

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved