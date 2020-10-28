BUTLER - Charles R. Thorne, 70, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in Auburn.

He was born Feb. 16, 1950 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Milton and Lillie Bell (Bennett) Thorne.

He married Judy (Hodges) Thorne on June 13, 1969 and she preceded him in death May 13, 2000. He then married Dora Mae (Sawvel) Thorne on Feb. 20, 2001 in Auburn and she survives.

He had worked for Air-Way in Auburn seven years and then became self- employed in the skilled trades business.

He enjoyed fixing mowers, loved animals, especially calves and horses, hunting and fishing, Portland Steam Engine Shows, garage sales and his greatest passion was being with his family and grandchildren. He was known for never meeting a stranger.

Surviving is his wife, Dora of Butler; two sons, Reuben J. Thorne (Gayle Clark) of Auburn and Paul A. Powers of Butler; three daughters, Lillie Thorne (Brian Burge) of Camden, Elizabeth (Paul) Combs of Kendallville, and Heather Powers of Butler; eight grandchildren, Kiara Egly, Clarrissa Bortner, Kalsie Heckathorne, Megan Thorne, James Thorne, Noah Clark, David Clark, Callie Torres and one great-grandchild Hayden Thorne; also one brother and one sister; John (Jane) Thorne and LaVern Highsby all of Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Judy, two brothers; Robert and Dallas Thorne, three sisters; Carolyn Cannady, Nellie Black, Marilyn Vittonel and special friend Willie Pittman Jr.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway Butler, Indiana. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 with calling one hour prior to services from 10-11 a.m. Pastor Scott Lannning of Butler Church of Christ will officiate. Burial will follow in Butler Cemetery.

Those attending the funeral or visitation will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

