BUTLER - Charles H. Timmerman, 62, of Butler, Indiana, died on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1958, in Auburn, Indiana, to Victor and Loretta (Hankey) Timmerman.

Charles worked as a truck driver for Walker Flooring in Orlando, Florida, then for Orange County Schools in the maintenance department, also in Orlando. He also worked at Thurma Tru in Butler before retiring.

He was a member of Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders.

Surviving are his parents, Vic and Loretta Timmerman, of Butler; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and John Ross, of Eustis, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Von and Teri Timmerman, of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Timmerman.

Services will be 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.

Calling is three hours prior to the service, from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.

Memorials may be given in Charles' name to the Butler American Legion.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Masks are required per the State Mandate.