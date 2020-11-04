1/1
Charles Timmerman
1958 - 2020
BUTLER - Charles H. Timmerman, 62, of Butler, Indiana, died on Sunday Nov. 1, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1958, in Auburn, Indiana, to Victor and Loretta (Hankey) Timmerman.

Charles worked as a truck driver for Walker Flooring in Orlando, Florida, then for Orange County Schools in the maintenance department, also in Orlando. He also worked at Thurma Tru in Butler before retiring.

He was a member of Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders.

Surviving are his parents, Vic and Loretta Timmerman, of Butler; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and John Ross, of Eustis, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, Von and Teri Timmerman, of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, whom he loved very much.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Rick Timmerman.

Services will be 7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.

Calling is three hours prior to the service, from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at a later date at Butler Cemetery in Butler, Indiana.

Memorials may be given in Charles' name to the Butler American Legion.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Masks are required per the State Mandate.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
NOV
5
Service
07:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
