Charles Wirick

HOWE - Charles A. Wirick, 84, of Howe, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Wirick was born on July 4, 1936, in New Haven, Indiana, to Charles and Grace (Willard) Wirick.

Charles was a 1954 graduate of LaGrange High School and then went on to serve in the United State Army from 1955-1958.

On Oct. 26, 1958, at Congregational Church in Orland, Indiana, he married Virginia Kinder.

In 1959, he moved to California, and worked as a barber for 14 years. Returning to Indiana in 1977, he worked in the fiberglass industry until his retirement in 1998.

He was a longtime active member with Moose Lodge in Escondido, California, where he had been a Past Governor and was also a past member of the American Legion in Goshen, Indiana.

Surviving Mr. Wirick are his wife, Virginia Wirick, of Howe; a daughter, Meigan Wirick, of Three Rivers, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Gwennith, Devin, and Tyler; and a sister, Lucile Gilbert, of LaGrange, Indiana; two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Wirick; a grandson, Damian Wirick; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Marilyn Wirick; and a niece Cara.

According to family wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.

Internment will take place privately at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.