1/1
Charles Wirick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWE - Charles A. Wirick, 84, of Howe, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.

Mr. Wirick was born on July 4, 1936, in New Haven, Indiana, to Charles and Grace (Willard) Wirick.

Charles was a 1954 graduate of LaGrange High School and then went on to serve in the United State Army from 1955-1958.

On Oct. 26, 1958, at Congregational Church in Orland, Indiana, he married Virginia Kinder.

In 1959, he moved to California, and worked as a barber for 14 years. Returning to Indiana in 1977, he worked in the fiberglass industry until his retirement in 1998.

He was a longtime active member with Moose Lodge in Escondido, California, where he had been a Past Governor and was also a past member of the American Legion in Goshen, Indiana.

Surviving Mr. Wirick are his wife, Virginia Wirick, of Howe; a daughter, Meigan Wirick, of Three Rivers, Michigan; three great-grandchildren, Gwennith, Devin, and Tyler; and a sister, Lucile Gilbert, of LaGrange, Indiana; two nieces; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Thomas Wirick; a grandson, Damian Wirick; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Marilyn Wirick; and a niece Cara.

According to family wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.

Internment will take place privately at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frurip-May Funeral Home
309 W. Michigan Street
Lagrange, IN 46761
(260) 463-3131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frurip-May Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved