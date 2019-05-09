AUBURN - Charley M. "Bud" Mitchell, age 78, of Auburn, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Mr. Mitchell was born on May 8, 1941, in Auburn Junction to Charley and Ruth (Sobasky) Mitchell. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1960.

He married Marie Schiffli on June 11, 1966, in Auburn. She resides in Auburn.

Mr. Mitchell retired from the Rieke Corporation in Auburn in 2002 after over 30 years of service. In his free time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include: his wife, Marie Mitchell of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Cynthia (Swart) Mitchell of Auburn; daughter, Michelle Mitchell of Auburn; four grandchildren, Tina and Christopher (Creager) Mitchell, Allen Colgate, Abby Mitchell and Emma Mitchell; sister, Sharon Bury of Auburn; mother-in-law, H. Lucille Schiffli of Auburn; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and April Schiffli of Orland.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth Mitchell; and brother-in-law, John Bury.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn. Additional visitation will be Saturday one hour prior to the funeral Mass from 9-10 a.m.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 500 E. Seventh St., Auburn. Officiating the funeral service will be Father Timothy Wrozek.

Memorials donations may be directed to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.