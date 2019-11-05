KPCNews Obituaries
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Charlotte Nichols


1946 - 2019
Charlotte Nichols Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Charlotte Jean Nichols, 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Kendallville Manor Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Nichols was born in Sturgis, Michigan, on Sept. 16, 1946, to Russell and Doris Marie (Rowlison) Hardesty. They preceded her in death.

She married Jerry Lee Nichols Sr., on Sept. 22, 1962, at Mitchell Street Methodist Church in Kendallville, and Jerry preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2011.

Her survivors include a son, Jerry and Kathleen Nichols Jr., of Indianapolis; daughters, Telina Esterline of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Kayme and Scott Whetzel, of Hudson; special "daughter", Mindy Conrad, of Kendallville; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sisters, Connie Rhodes and Diann Croy; and a brother, Russell Hardesty.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to Common Grace Ministries.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 5, 2019
