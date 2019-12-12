|
FORT WAYNE - Charlotte A. Selby, 95, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, Indiana.
Charlotte was born on June 25, 1924, in Wurzburg, Germany, to Bernhard and Anna (Baumann) Dorbath. They preceded her in death.
She was a nurse working for the Red Cross when she met her first husband Jack Thieme, an American serviceman stationed at the same German hospital during World War II.
She came to the United States in 1950, and within months of their marriage, Jack became a casualty of the Korean conflict.
While remaining committed to her German heritage, Charlotte loved the Fort Wayne area, and stayed, becoming a United States citizen in 1953.
In 1960, she married Donald Selby with whom she had three children.
Donald preceded her in death in 1996.
Charlotte was a homemaker, worked for Allen Dental Lab, and in her later years, volunteered at the Botanical Gardens.
She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the Sewing Guild, and Fort Wayne Mannerchor/Damenchor German Choir.
Surviving are her son, Michael (Carol) Selby, of Albion; daughter-in-law, Robin (Marty) Gustin, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Anthony Selby, Daniel Selby, Joseph Selby, Anna Glowinski, Michael Selby, and Matthew Furge; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by children, Stephan Selby in 1999, and Theresa Furge in 2010.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4816 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior.
Burial will be at Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospital for Children or .
Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home. Fort Wayne.