FREMONT - Chase Behner Billings, 35, resident of Clear Lake Indiana, died on June 30, 2019.

Chase was born on Oct. 15, 1983, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Tom and Dee Billings, also of Clear Lake.

He was a 2002 graduate of Fremont High School.

More than anything, Chase enjoyed spending time on the lake with his friends and family.

Growing up on Clear Lake, he began kneeboarding at age 4, quickly moving to skiing and wakeboarding.

As a teen working at the Clear Lake Marina, he made many "laker" friends that would tow him for hours, giving everyone a show of wake clearing jumps, flips and raleys.

He competed in regional competitions in the sport and was a highlight in the annual ski show. He was truly a sight to see.

He was an avid car enthusiast with a knack for knowing makes, models, years and values of the most obscure models.

Starting at a very young age, Chase became interested in heavy-equipment machinery and excavating. After high school he became a member of the National Laborers Union, where he worked for 12 years on various road and construction projects, including working on the Notre Dame football stadium as a labor foreman.

In 2015, he became an operator, finally getting to drive and operate the equipment he dreamed of as a young boy.

He was most recently employed at Nucor Building Systems as a coil crane operator.

He is survived by his parents, Tom and Dee Billings; two sisters, Kelsey Frasier, of Indianapolis, and Alicia (Ben) Carver, of Norfolk, Virginia; two nephews, Lennon and Leo, as well as a niece, Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Don and Orabelle Densel, from Clear Lake; and paternal grandparents, Elroy Billings of Elgin, Illinois, and Marilyn Billings, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fremont American Legion on Saturday, July 6, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.

Memorials are requested to Fremont American Legion.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.