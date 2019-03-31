AVILLA - Cheryl L. Keister, 70, of Avilla, formerly of Albion, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.

She was born April 27, 1948, in Kendallville. She was married to Gary J. Keister, who preceded her in death on April 4, 2012.

Cheryl enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, spending time with her grandchildren, and being a mom. She was a member of the Albion American Legion Post 246 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by sons, Terry (Melissa) Keister, and Garry T. (Starr) Keister; grandchildren, Cory Cornett, Zakerey Cornett, Shane (Ashley) Conley, Brandon Keister, Shawn (Taylor) Keister, Tiffany Keister, Courtney Hall, Dakota Keister, Dylan Keister, and Maggie Keister; great-grandchildren, Aries Cornett, Ezreal Cornett, Aurora Cornett, Zacquiri Keister, Damian Fulford, Ryan Keister, Riley Keister, and Vivienne Keister; and siblings, Don Holse, Karen Holse Silfies and Jerrie Holse Fancher.

She was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Barbara (Frick) Hipshire; and a brother, Robert Parker Jr.

A funeral service will be at 5 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.

Donations in Cheryl's memory may be directed to the Albion American Legion Post 246. To leave a condolence, or sign the online guest book, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.