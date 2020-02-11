|
Chester Campbell
ANGOLA – Chester C. Campbell, 89, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his home in Angola.
He was born in Churubusco on December 3, 1930 to the late Clayton W. and Goldie May (Sindel) Campbell.
He was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Korean War.
Chester married Mabel A. Hensinger on December 24, 1968, in Auburn, and she passed away on March 28, 2010.
Chester was a truck driver for over 25 years.
He was a member of the Angola American Legion Post 31 and Garrett Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Surviving are seven children, Allen Campbell of Farwell, MI, Jeanette Brown of Auburn, William Campbell of Michigan, James (Laurie) Campbell of Montpelier, Ohio, Cathern (Christopher) Book of Angola, Norma (Daniel) Morales of Angola, and Alan (Valarie) Campbell of Angola; sister, Marcella Huisman of Auburn; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a brother, Richard Campbell.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo. Burial will take place in Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon – 2 p.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, please visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Frank Ringler
Frank L. Ringler, 53, of Fremont, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Cameron Memorial Hospital in Angola, IN.
He was born on January 28, 1967, in Angola, IN to Samuel C. and Sharon M. (Dunkel) Ringler.
Frank worked as a laborer and in maintenance for various manufacturing facilities.
On August 14, 1993, he married Patricia Dohm. She survives in Fremont.
Also surviving is his father; Samuel C. Ringler of Mongo, IN; a daughter, Andrea (Jimmy) Vaughn of Angola, IN; two sons, Max S. Ringler of Fremont and Johnathon V.C. and his fiancé, Juanita Veazey, of Williston, ND, five grandchildren, a brother, John C. Ringler of Mongo, IN.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ringler on July 16, 2014.
Funeral Services for Frank will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 West Michigan St., LaGrange, IN.
The Rev. Earl Bolen will officiate the service.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday before the service from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Cristina Whitney
MONTGOMERY, Mich. - Cristina Sue "Cris" Whitney, age 66, of Montgomery, Michigan, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in her home after an extended illness.
Cris was a graduate of Camden-Frontier High School and graduated from South Central Michigan Licensed Practical Nursing School in Coldwater, Michigan.
She worked as an LPN for Dr. Alley in Angola, Indiana, for 13 years prior to her retirement. She was an avid walker and enjoyed reading, sewing, needlepoint and family vacations, and especially loved the beach, her iPad, and spending time with her grandkids. She always had a great attitude and smile and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Cris was born on August 16, 1953, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of Benjamin and Edith (Sweeny) Wolford. She married Larry D. Whitney on December 21, 1971, at Nettle Lake United Brethren Church and he survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Scott (Danyele Clingan) Whitney, of Elkhart, Indiana; one daughter, Cathy (Stephen) Smith, of LaGrange, Indiana; two grandchildren, Linden and Kaylin; one brother, Michael (Marilyn) Wolford, of Jacksonville, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Wolford.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio. Services will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Jeremiah "JJ" Hodshire officiating. Private interment will take place in Edon Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to a .
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
Jack Renkenberger
Jack D. Renkenberger, 96, of Kendallville died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born March 7, 1923, in Wayne Township, Noble County to Earl A. and Grace M. (Smith) Renkenberger.
He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.
On May 9, 1953, in Angola he married Beverly Ann Horn. She preceded him in death on May 7, 2006.
Mr. Renkenberger worked in construction as a journeyman electrician.
He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Kendallville.
Jack could be seen faithfully walking every day at Wal-Mart. He enjoyed feeding the squirrels and going for drives to check out any new construction in our community.
Surviving are a daughter, Melanie (Terry Wagner) Renkenberger of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Adam (Shannon Aker) Meyer of Kendallville,Sarah (Art Doner) Meyer-Scheurich of Auburn, and Ashley (Charlie) Xu of Evanston, Illinois; four great-grandchildren, April (Thomas) Henry, Korbin Meyer, Akeisha (Sean Heiman) Meyer, and Zyin Meyer; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Heiman and Remi Heiman; a brother-in-law, Roger Heintzelman of Cromwell; and beloved family friend, Scott Vorndran of Kendallville.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Smith; and a brother, Earl Thomas Renkenberger.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with Pastor David Mathews of Faith United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearers are Adam Meyer, Korbin Meyer, Terry Wagner, Scott Vorndran, Sean Heiman, and Art Doner.
Calling is Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Faith United Methodist Church or the Humane Society of Noble County.
View a video tribute after Thursday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com