Chester Smith

HOLLAND, Mich. - Chester (Chet) Alvin Smith passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

The oldest of six children, he was born at home in Auburn, Indiana, to Ashton and Mary (Goe) Smith.

He was an Army veteran of WWII, and an Electrical Engineering graduate of Purdue University.

He married Betty Mae Brinkman on Aug. 22, 1948. His 30-plus-year career with General Electric had them making their home in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Along the way, he received five patent awards and was very active in local service activities such as a church building fund, Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, and GE management clubs. They finally landed in Holland, Michigan, for the fourth and final time in 1993.

Starting as a hobby in 1967, Chet and Betty eventually joined the Tulip City Gem and Mineral Club and "Rocks" became a lifelong passion for both of them. They traveled around the world for some of their most prized specimens. After retirement they spent many winters in Quartzite, Arizona.

Chet, Dad and loving grandpa, thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and 28 yearly family camping trips with his children and theirs.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty, in 2010; parents; brothers, Estelle and Betty Smith and Homer and Gloria Smith; in-laws, John Stebing, Eston Rohm and Larry Hansche, Charles and Margaret Brinkman, Paul Brinkman, Juanita and Kenneth Rhodes and Ruth and Keith Culler.

He is survived by sisters, Lois Stebing and Ramona Rohm, of Auburn, Indiana, and Violet Hansche, of South Carolina; four children, Fred and Jackie Smith, of South Lyon, Michigan, Dottie Smith (Hardy Hoffmann), of Byhalia, Mississippi, Barbara and Dean (Perry) Balgoyen, of Allegan, Michigan, and Jeffrey and Kenlyn Smith, of Holland, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

As requested, there will be no services.

If considering a memorial, please consider giving to Hospice of Holland, Michigan, or to the Norman and Helen Gibson Geology Field Study Scholarship at Grand Valley State University, Allendale, Michigan.

