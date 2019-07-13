GRANGER - Chloe Rae Margaret Wiegand, also known as Coco and Margs, almost 19 months old, tragically passed away while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico this past Sunday, July 7, 2019. Chloe was the beloved daughter of Alan Wiegand and Kimberly Schultz Wiegand. She was born Dec. 13, 2017, in South Bend, Indiana, weighing merely 4 pounds, 6 ounces, and was cared for by Beacon Children's Hospital, Newborn Intensive Care Unit. Even at birth, Chloe was a true fighter, overcoming every medical obstacle she faced. Left to cherish Chloe's memory are her parents, Alan and Kimberly and brother, Wyatt Amm, all of Granger; maternal grandparents, Salvatore and Patti Anello, of Niles, Michigan, and Scott and Annie Schultz, of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Mary Ann Wiegand, of Angola, Indiana. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Shannon and Hayden Schultz, Joseph and Tammy Wiegand, and Robert and Ann Antos; and great-aunt, Frances Holladay. Chloe is also survived by her loving great-grandmother, Nola Schultz. Chloe had a very large family with more than cousins who cherished her dearly. Though she was not on this earth long enough, her smile, beauty, and kindness changed every life she encountered. She could make anyone grin with just a glace of her beautiful face and huge brown eyes. Chloe loved to give hugs and blow kisses, even to strangers. Her favorite movie was Frozen, and she enjoyed singing and dancing as she watched at least three times a day. She listened to "Baby Shark" on an endless loop. Her best friend was her dog, Penny Rosabell, with whom she surreptitiously shared many snacks and kisses. Swimming was her favorite pastime and she took weekly lessons with her father. A foodie at heart, Chloe's favorite entree was spaghetti, which she devoured at every opportunity. Chloe was a Notre Dame hockey fan, although her favorite player was her 10-year-old brother, Wyatt. She watched from the stands at countless games and practices and was everyone's favorite team mascot. Every teammate was a brother to Chloe. She had the opportunity to ice skate twice herself. Chloe loved helping her mom in the garden and watered her flowers daily. Each morning, Chloe pretended to do her makeup while her mother got ready for work. A true child of this generation, Chloe could work a cell phone better than both of her parents. She loved chasing bubbles, splash pads, and slides. Every person who encountered her said that Chloe was the smartest and happiest baby they had ever seen. And she genuinely was. Chloe was loved and cherished beyond measure every single moment of her life. This crippling and devastating loss leaves a void in our lives that will never be repaired. We hold her in our hearts and memories and will continue to do so for the rest of our lives. The world was a better place because Chloe existed in it, even for a short time. A memorial service to celebrate Chloe will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., with visitation directly following until 8 p.m., at McGann Hay, Granger Chapel, 13260 SR 23, enter off Cherry Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beacon Children's Hospital, Newborn Intensive Care Unit, www.beaconhealthsystem.org/foundation/give- now/ or the USA Hockey Foundation, www.usahockeyfoundation.com/donatenow. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.McGannHay.com. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the thoughts, prayers, and kindness shown to them during this time of extreme grief. We ask that people continue to hold Chloe in their hearts and to lift up her brother in prayer.