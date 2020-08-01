Chris Marshall

KENDALLVILLE - Chris Byron Marshall, 67, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on June 20, 1953, at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida, to Paul and Jo Ann (Miller) Marshall. His parents survive in Kendallville.

On Jan. 19, 1979, in Terre Haute, he married Theresa Marie McKee, the love of his life and best friend.

He started his retail career with Kmart Corporation in Michigan, for 20 years. In 1996, he moved to Kendallville and was the former owner and operator of the Kendallville Hometown Sears Store for 19 years. He continued his retail management at Save-A-Lot in Auburn until February of this year.

Mr. Marshall attended Bridgeway Evangelical Church in Kendallville.

Chris loved to golf and played the game as often as he could. He enjoyed family vacations at the beach and sunsets. His daughters were the light of his life and he wholly approved of the men they chose to be a part of their lives. He also loved his kitties.

Also surviving are his wife, Theresa Marshall, of Kendallville; two daughters, Caitlin (Christopher Berghuis) Marshall, of Indianapolis and Cassidy (Dustin) Wolheter, of Wolcottville; two sisters, Lisa (Terry) Harris, of White Lake Township, Michigan, and Melinda Carley, of Clawson, Michigan; a brother, Jeff Marshall, of Kansas City, Kansas; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Matt and Becky McKee, of Terre Haute; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Al "Zig" and Madonna McKee.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, from 2-5 p.m., at Bridgeway Evangelical Church, 210 Brian's Place, Kendallville.

A celebration of life service will be on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 5 p.m., at the church, with Pastor Jeff Wolheter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Bridgeway Evangelical Church or to the family.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.