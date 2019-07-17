KPCNews Obituaries
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Chris Weidenhamer


1948 - 2019
Chris Weidenhamer Obituary

HICKSVILLE, Ohio - Chris M. Weidenhamer, 71, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his lake home at Hamilton Lake.

Chris was born on May 10, 1948, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of William and Patricia (Arnold) Weidenhamer. They are deceased.

He was a 1966 graduate of Eastside High School in Butler, Indiana.

Chris served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

On April 12, 1990, he was united in marriage to Carol Schooley and she survives.

Chris retired from Navistar. After retirement, he worked at Grabill Cabinets and APT Manufacturing.

He was a member of the Hicksville Cornerstone Church. Chris loved his time spent at the lake. He enjoyed watching Hicksville sports and mowing lawns.

Chris is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Misi (Brent) Brickel; grandchildren, Allison and Zac Brickel; brother, Zahn Weidenhamer, of Arthur, Ohio; sister, Kelly Pearson, of Florida; and stepfather, Kenny (Betty) Akey.

Funeral services for Chris will be Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, with visitation one hour before the service.

Visitation will also be Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, with military honors accord by the Hicksville American Legion.

Memorials may be made to Hamilton Lake Association (HLA) or Defiance County Humane Shelter.

Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 17, 2019
