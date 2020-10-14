SHIPSHEWANA - Chris A. Yoder, 85, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at his residence.

He was born on July 27, 1935, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Amos J. and Katie (Hochstetler) Yoder.

On Nov. 15, 1955, in Shipshewana, he married Katie J. Beachy; she survives.

Survivors in addition to his wife are six sons, Glen (Vera) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Gerald (Darla) Yoder, of Goshen, LaVern (Kathy) Yoder, of Middlebury, Marlin (Mary) Yoder, Levi (Cheryle) Yoder and Christy Jr., (Ruth) Yoder all of Shipshewana; four daughters, Rosemary (Allen) Bontrager, of Middlebury, Waneta (Wilbur) Nisley, of Goshen, Erma (Maynard) Yoder, of Topeka and Vera (Larry) Yoder, of Shipshewana; son-in-law, Ervin (Joanna) Miller, of Ligonier; 71 grandchildren; 126 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Melvin (Elsie) Yoder, of Bonduel, Wisconsin, Monroe (Susie) Yoder and Harry (Sue) Yoder, both of Shipshewana; six sisters, Anna (Edwin) Ropp, of Kalona, Iowa, Amanda (Noah) Lehman, of Middlebury, Polly (Vernon) Beechy, of Shipshewana, Mary (Merlin) Lehman, of Middlebury, Martha (Simon) Schmucker, of Goshen and lsie (Herman) Mullet, of Sarasota, Florida; brother-in-law, Eldon Nisley, of Kalona, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Yoder, of Goshen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Velda Miller; granddaughter, Melissa Miller; two brothers, William and John Yoder; two sisters, Edna Schmucker and Katie Nisley.

Chris worked in the factory and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 1 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, and all day on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the family residence, 1940 S. C.R. 1000W, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Mark Miller and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Bontrager Cemetery in Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.