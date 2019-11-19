KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Christian Gibson


1993 - 2019
Christian Gibson Obituary

KIMMELL - Christian Anthony Gibson, 26, of Kimmell, Indiana, passed away at home unexpectedly, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1993, the son of Terri J. Rhodes and Commodore Gibson Jr., in Kendallville, Indiana.

He is survived by his parents, Terri (Michael) Mosby, of Kimmell, and Commodore (Lora) Gibson Jr., of Cromwell; siblings, Damon Voss, William Gibson, Ryan Gibson, Shaun Brooks, Jacob Brooks, Ashley Mosby, David Mosby, Zachary Mosby, and Cody Mosby; grandparents, Rose Rhodes of Ligonier, Drifty Chupp, of Millersburg; and Commodore Gibson Sr., of Mousie, Kentucky; along with three nieces, Alayna, Kaidence, and Kennedi.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Webb Jr.; and his grandfather, Charles Rhodes Sr.

Christian attended West Noble High School and also Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.

He was a very talented musician that could play various instruments and was also a gifted guitarist. Christian also loved to play Call of Duty and Fortnite with his friends. He had a huge heart and will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will be held in Christian's honor on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 5 p.m., at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767. Pastor Stewart Mutzfeld will officiate. A cremation committal will take place atLegacy Cremation and Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

Burial will be at a later date.

Family and friends will be received from 3-5 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Drug-Free Noble County, 2090 N. IN-9 Suite E, Albion, IN 46701.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 19, 2019
