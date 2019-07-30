KPCNews Obituaries
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
(260) 495-2915
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St Box 5
Fremont, IN 46737
View Map
1950 - 2019
Christine Caulkins Obituary

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Christine Caulkins, 69, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away on July 27, 2019, in Angola, Indiana, while vacationing in Fremont.

Christine was born in upstate New York on Jan. 25, 1950.

She is survived by her daughter and fiancé, Katrina Somers and Samuel Nowland; her loving husband, Elroy Haugk and family, including children, Amy and Scott Osborne and Matt and Katie Haugk; siblings, Philip and Carole Trumbull Jr., and Crystal and David Macuch; nephews, Nate Ulrich and family, Philip Trumbull III; as well as innumerable adopted family that she collected throughout her life.

Christine was predeceased by her parents, Philip and Rose Trumbull Sr.; her sister, Pansy Trumbull; and previous husband Donald Caulkins.

Christine had a huge heart and loved and was loved by many. She cherished each and every one of you. She is now singing and dancing with the angels and her loved ones, pain free and filled with joy.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana, with the Rev. Jeffrey Corder officiating.

There will be calling hours prior to the service from 5-7 pm.

Memorial donations in her memory are requested to the .

Published in KPCNews on July 30, 2019
