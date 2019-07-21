WATERLOO - Christine A. Wilhelm, 59, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis after a short battle with cancer.

She was born Nov. 2, 1959, in Auburn to the late Duaine H. and DeVella M. (Sleek) Karnes.

Christine was a graduate of DeKalb High School, Taylor University, and earned her Master of Education degree from Indiana University.

She married Jerry Wilhelm on June 17, 1989, at the Cedar Lake Church of Christ in rural Waterloo, and he survives in Waterloo.

Christine was a first-grade teacher at J.R. Watson Elementary school in Auburn for 12 years before retiring to stay at home to raise her three children.

She loved baking, canning, working in her garden and flower beds, but her true passion was spending time with her family.

Also surviving are three children, Andrew and Keri Wilhelm of Ashley, Cara Wilhelm of Waterloo, and Mary Wilhelm of Normal, Illinois; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy and Don Frank of Stryker, Ohio, Karen and Phil Landel of Auburn, Cheryl Peck of Farmington, Arkansas, and Freida and Randy Michael of Auburn; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Duaine Karnes II of The Villages, Florida, and Douglas and Rita Karnes of Knoxville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law, John N. Grimm and David Peck; and a sister-in-law, Karen Karnes.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Auburn Church of Christ, 208 W. 18th St., Auburn, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Thursday prior to the service at the church. Andy Grimes will be officiating. Burial will take place in Waterloo Cemetery.

Visitation also will be from 2–4 and 6–8 p.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to World Team (nephew, Tony and Leila Frank/missionary to Brazil)

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.