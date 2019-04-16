KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
(419) 272-2421
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
204 W Indiana St
Edon, OH 43518
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
625 Washington Street
Blakeslee, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Cook


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Cook Obituary
EDON, Ohio - Christopher D. Cook, age 54, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier, Ohio.
Mr. Cook was a 1983 graduate Adams Central High School in Monroe, Indiana, and was employed for 27 years at Walmart in Angola, Indiana, currently as a manager in the lawn and garden department. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, working the ring at several different area auction companies and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, Chris never met a stranger and enjoyed helping people.
Christopher D. Cook was born March 16, 1965, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Bill and Carol (Rosswurm) Cook. He married Kathryn L. Temple on Aug. 8, 1992, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee and she survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jessica (Levi) Tink, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Jennifer Cook, of Edon; one son, Matthew Cook, of Lake Seneca, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ana, Levi Jr., Destiny and Savanna Tink; his parents, Bill and Carol Cook, of Uniondale, Indiana; a brother, Kevin (Jodi) Cook, of Salem, Indiana; a sister, Raquel (Lloyd) Link, of Craigville, Indiana; and his brothers and sisters-in-law. He was also an uncle and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Studebaker; and his grandparents, Frank and Agnes Rosswurm and George and Blanche Cook.
Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-7 p.m.., followed by a scripture service at 7 p.m., in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon. Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 Washington St., Blakeslee, with the Rev. Frederick Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.
Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit krillfuneralservice.com.
Published in KPCNews on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krill Funeral Service
Download Now