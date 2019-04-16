EDON, Ohio - Christopher D. Cook, age 54, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 3:12 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, shortly after admittance to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Montpelier, Ohio.

Mr. Cook was a 1983 graduate Adams Central High School in Monroe, Indiana, and was employed for 27 years at Walmart in Angola, Indiana, currently as a manager in the lawn and garden department. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, in Blakeslee, Ohio, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, working the ring at several different area auction companies and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, Chris never met a stranger and enjoyed helping people.

Christopher D. Cook was born March 16, 1965, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Bill and Carol (Rosswurm) Cook. He married Kathryn L. Temple on Aug. 8, 1992, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jessica (Levi) Tink, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Jennifer Cook, of Edon; one son, Matthew Cook, of Lake Seneca, Ohio; four grandchildren, Ana, Levi Jr., Destiny and Savanna Tink; his parents, Bill and Carol Cook, of Uniondale, Indiana; a brother, Kevin (Jodi) Cook, of Salem, Indiana; a sister, Raquel (Lloyd) Link, of Craigville, Indiana; and his brothers and sisters-in-law. He was also an uncle and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Studebaker; and his grandparents, Frank and Agnes Rosswurm and George and Blanche Cook.

Visitation will be Monday, April 15, 2019, from 2-7 p.m.., followed by a scripture service at 7 p.m., in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 W. Indiana St., Edon. Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 625 Washington St., Blakeslee, with the Rev. Frederick Duschl officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.

Memorials are requested to the family for expenses.

