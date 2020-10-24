LIGONIER - Cindy L. LeCount, 65, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Goshen Hospital, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Dec. 3, 1954, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Richard and Annabelle (O'Brien) Baker.

On Feb. 1, 1975, she married Martin LeCount in Cosperville.

He survives along with two daughters, Michelle (Tony) Barkey, of Goshen and Nicole (Brian) Walker, of Columbia City; three grandchildren, Austin, Tyler and Tori; and two sisters, Sharon (Roger) Baumgartner, of Roanoke and Debbie (Todd) Brown, of Virginia.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Baker.

A graduate of West Noble High School, Cindy enjoyed sewing and had her own business, All Occasion Sewing by Cindy. Cindy was employed by the Ligonier Police Department for the last 16 years.

No services are planned at this time. Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory.

Memorial donations may be given to Noble County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.