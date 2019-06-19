Cindy S. Mitchell 54 of Rosedale passed away at her residence Wednesday June 12,2019 at 11:06 A.M. She lived in Kendallville for 44 years and lived in Rosedale for the last 10 years of her life. She was born on June 27th, 1964 her parents are James and Camilla (Rukes) Dean. Her father preceded her in death on January 11, 2014. Her mother preceded her in death on January 19, 2015. She loved to go hunting, fishing, camping, spending time with her 21 grandkids, kids, and family. She enjoyed going to play Bingo, decorating for the holiday's, especially Halloween. She was a wonderful Mother, MaMaw, wife, sister, and aunt. On April 16th, 1993 Cindy S. Dean married Bruce A. Mitchell he survives in Rosedale. Also surviving are 7 daughters and 2 sons Kristina Mitchell and her 3 children Kristina, Savanna, Bruce of Rosedale, Kelly Mitchell and her daughter Phoebe McBride of Rosedale, Amber Mitchell of Rosedale, Fawn Mitchell of Kendallville, David (Cassy) Mitchell and their 3 children of Kendallville, James Mitchell and his 3 children of Rosedale, Shirley (Jim) Fellows and their 4 children of Mecca, Patty (Brad) Sanders and their 3 children of Mecca, Ashley (PJ) Morman and their 4 children of Montezuma, two sisters Liz (Bobby) Click of Kendallville, Rhonda (Tim) Shepherd of Kendallville, nine brothers Jimmy (Jen) Dean of Kendallville, Allen (Shelley) Dean of Kendallville, Dallas (Rhonda) Dean of Kendallville, Bill (Gena) Dean of North Carolina, Dickie Dean of Kendallville, Donnie Dean of Kendallville, Ben Dean of Kendallville, Hershell (Kristy) Dean of Albion, Jay (Veronica) Dean of Kendallville, and over 200 niece's, nephew's, great-niece's and nephew's. Preceded in death by Brother Jack F. Dean on October 26, 2014 of Kendallville. Sister Rose Miller on March 25, 2016 of Rome City, Her Nephew Dallas V. Dean Jr. on May 2, 2016 of Terre Haute. A grave site burial at Cosperville Cemetery at 11 A.M. on Saturday June 29th, 2019 followed by Celebration of life at David's and Cassy's house at 1 P.M. 11156 N. State Rd 3 Kendallville, IN 46755.