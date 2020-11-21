1/1
Cindy Smart
1950 - 2020
SYRACUSE - Cindy Lu Smart, age 70, of Syracuse, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Cindy was born in Goshen, Indiana, on May 26, 1950, to Ralph and Gertrude Gose. They preceded her in death.

Cindy married Jack Smart on Sept. 26 1970, and they recently celebrated their milestone 50th anniversary.

For 34 years, Cindy drove school bus for Wawasee Community Schools.

She loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards, Yahtzee and golfing. Cindy was able to do so much in life, from skiing in Colorado, to enjoying the warm weather in the Florida Keys, and golfing everywhere in between. But most of all, she loved serving her God Jehovah. Cindy dedicated her life to Jehovah God on April 11, 1967, and served him faithfully for the rest of her life, engaging in the disciple-making work, most recently with the Kendallville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Cindy's love and warmth will be missed most by all who knew her.

Surviving are a daughter, Tracy (Rich) Morgan, of Syracuse; and two sons, Thaddeus (Cindy) Smart, of Paulding, Ohio, and Jared (Jennie) Smart, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Ciara Pulliam, Talia Pulliam and Callum Smart; one great-grandson, Floyd Byall.

The family will host a memorial service on ZOOM on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremembered.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 21, 2020.
