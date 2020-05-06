KPCNews Obituaries
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
KENDALLVILLE - Cindy May (Call) Triplett, age 66, of rural Kendallville, Indiana, passed away early Saturday morning, May 2, 2020.

Cindy was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Aug. 9, 1953, to Lyle and Mary (Potts) Call. They preceded her in death.

She was employed in the past with Colwell General in Kendallville.

Survivors include her husband, Michael Triplett, of Kendallville; daughters, Rachael and Cory Scheurich, of Scottsboro, Alabama, and Katherine Gray, of Navarre, Florida; son, Robert Mills, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and seven grandchildren, Courtney Justice, Cody Scheurich, Austin Gray, Allison Gray, Alivia Gray and Tyler Will.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Lyle W. Call; and one sister, Vicky Snedaker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Share your favorite memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.

Published in KPCNews on May 6, 2020
