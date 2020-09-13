David Hugh Baker, the patriarch of one of Kendallville's most revered families, died Aug. 29, 2020, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. He was 91 and had been in declining health recently after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Born Feb. 9, 1929, in Kendallville, the son of Laurence D. and Frances E. (Johnston) Baker, he was a fourth generation Kendallville businessman.

Dave graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946 and from Indiana University in 1950. He married his high-school sweetheart, Norman Jean France, on Sept. 10, 1950.

His great-grandfather was James R. Baker (1827-1905), who came to Kendallville from Columbia City in 1858 and formed a hardware business and then a manufacturing firm known as J. R. Baker & Sons Inc.

A religious man, James R. Baker organized the first Methodist Sunday school in Kendallville in 1859. He was proud of his English ancestors, who included Sir Richard Baker, of Kent County, England, a 17th century politician, historian and religious writer. He was the English author of the Chronicle of the Kings of England and other works.

The Baker family, then members of the Society of Friends (Quakers) immigrated to America in 1683, settling on a tract of land purchased from William Penn, a Quaker who was the founder of the colony that eventually became the state of Pennsylvania.

James R. Baker was born on a farm in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and moved with his parents to Richland County, Ohio, at the age of 11. In the fall of 1852, he came to Columbia City, Indiana, and for six years operated a successful general hardware store that also sold a line of stoves. In October 1858, he and his bride, the former Edith Swayze of Columbia City, moved to Kendallville and engaged in the hardware business. An entrepreneur, Baker became widely known as an inventor and took out several patents for various kinds of products.

In 1898, James, and his sons, Elmer, Will and Clarence, formed J. R. Baker & Sons Co. in Kendallville. They patented and produced a bedside table and back rest for bed patients, a baby walker, a gasoline-burning fisherman's torch, and the "Little Friend," a fishing tackle item.

After the deaths of James and his sons, Laurence D. Baker (David Baker's father) the second son of Will and Jane Baker, began serving as president of J. R. Baker & Sons Co. The manufacturing business later ceased operations and the buildings were sold to the McCray Refrigerator Co. in 1951.

Laurence Baker, known as Larry, or L.D., graduated from Kendallville High School in 1912, and from Indiana University in 1918. He was named superintendent of schools in Remington, Indiana, where he met Frances Johnston, whom he later married in 1927. Because of the illness of his father, Larry Baker returned to Kendallville in 1925 as principal of the junior high school. During his years in education, he raised peonies and later bought a 30-acre farm west of Kendallville. He then formed a business, L.D. Baker Peony Gardens. Larry resigned his position as an educator in 1944 to devote more time to his business. He expanded the business with operations on the west edge of Bloomington and in Corydon, Indiana. In 1944, he ran for a seat in the Indiana House of Representatives. He was elected and served with distinction for 14 years. As a parting gesture, in 1958 his legislative peers honored him by making the peony the state flower of Indiana.

Frances Baker was active in Kendallville civic affairs for many years. She was the first woman member of the Kendallville School Board and a member of Tri Kappa for over 50 years. She was instrumental in organizing the Kendallville Day Care Center and was active with the Noble County Mental Health Association. She was named Kendallville's Citizen of the Year in 1981. She died in 1990.

Larry Baker died March 3, 1968, at the age of 73. His son, Dave, then took over operation of the peony business and orchard and in 1969 incorporated the business as Bakers' Fruit and Flower Farm. In order to make ends meet to support his growing family, he sold insurance in the evening.

Dave took great joy and satisfaction from his work and his family's involvement in the business. Many family members did their part and Dave was very proud of the number of young people in the community who got their first work experience at the Baker farm. The original business evolved into what is now Bakers' Market and Bakers' Flowers and Gifts, U.S. 6, West, Kendallville.

Family members said Dave always enjoyed delivering flowers to patrons. He took pleasure in putting a smile on someone's face or giving comfort to someone with a delivery of flowers. He continued deliveries until his health declined.

Dave's love for his neighbors and community led him to a lifetime of volunteering and service. He was a lifelong and active leader in Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville, and chairman of the building committee in 1992. He was a longtime member of the Kendallville Rotary Club and like his father, served as president of the club. He was a member of the East Noble School Board of Trustees at the time of consolidation in the mid- to late 1960s. He was an original member of Kendallville Factory Sites Inc. He also served on the Cole Foundation board of directors, the Kendallville Day Care board and was appointed to the State of Indiana Commission for Higher Education in the 1970s. In addition, he was involved in Community Concerts and was one of the organizers for the Kendallville High School all-class reunions.

In 1970, Dave was named Citizen of the Year by the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, in recognition for his outstanding service to the community.

Dave's wife, Jean, also a beloved figure in the Kendallville community, died Jan. 15, 2018, at the age of 89. He is survived by two sons and their spouses, Brad and Charna Baker of Kendallville and Brian and Doris Baker of Kendallville; and four daughters and their spouses, Barb and Eric Burkhardt, of Fort Wayne, Beth and Noah Miller, of Columbia, South Carolina, Brenda and Mike Jansen, of Kendallville, and Becky and Paul Brown, of Kendallville. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Betty Preston of Kendallville.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Brown, and his sister, Carolyn Moses.

Burial was in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

The Rev. Dr. Daniel Barker, who conducted the funeral at Trinity Church United Methodist, spoke for many when he said, "Dave Baker, side by side with his life mate, Jean France Baker, not only nurtured one of Kendallville's notable families, he influenced the spiritual, scholastic, economic and social life of Kendallville through leadership in key civic services and causes. His legacy continues through three generations of family committed to values and standards bequeathed by Dave and Jean."

Terry Housholder is president and publisher of KPC Media Group. Contact him at thousholder@kpcmedia.com.