KENDALLVILLE - Clara Cain, age 96, of Kendallville, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Mrs. Cain was born in Ohio City, Ohio, on July 9, 1922, to Stanley C. and Anna Blanche (Sutton) Stemen. She graduated from Ohio City Liberty High School in 1940 and married John Adrian Cain on Oct. 22, 1949. in Kendallville. John preceded her in death on May 31, 2001.

Clara was a homemaker and member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville.

Survivors include: on, John Cain Jr. of Port Charlotte, Florida; daughter, Patricia and Tad Dekko of Edwards, Colorado; daughter, Melanie and Stan Todd of Angola; daughter, Candace and Al Somerlott of Columbia City; six grandchildren, Chase Dekko of Austin, Texas, Paige Dekko of Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan and Jenna Todd of Fishers, Mitchell and Stephanie Todd of Nashville, Tennessee, Brandon Bianski of Memphis, Tennessee, and Joel and Logan Bianski of Ege; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond "Boz" and Mary Stemen of Ohio City, Ohio; sister, Esther Cowan of Ohio City; sister, Flora Mae Linton of Ohio City; and sister, Jane Ann and Robert Stemen of Van Wert, Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by brothers Doyle Stemen and Lowell Stemen; and her sister Mary King.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating.

Visitation will be also held Wednesday prior to the service from 12 noon until 2 p.m.

Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery with her grandsons as casketbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Church or Hospice Home.

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.