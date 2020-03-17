KPCNews Obituaries
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clara Caywood


1939 - 2020
Clara Caywood Obituary

FREMONT - Clara M. Caywood, 80, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Jasper, Georgia.

She was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Angola, Indiana, to Martin L. and Josephine (Locke) Henderson.

Clara graduated as valedictorian from Flint High School in Steuben County, Indiana.

She married Blaine L. Caywood on Dec. 28, 1957.

Clara had worked at TI Automotive in Ashley, Indiana, before retiring in 2003.

She was a member of Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley.

She enjoyed playing bingo and scratching off lottery tickets, which she had much success. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her son, Alonzo Paul "Lonnie" (Carol) Caywood, of Jasper, Georgia; daughters, Jeanna (Joe) Patterson, of Fremont, Indiana, and Nicole Southerland, of Jasper, Georgia; and three brothers, Carl Henderson, of Montpelier, Ohio, LeRoy Kunce, of Angola, Indiana, and Roy (Judy) Kunce, of Angola, Indiana. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Blaine L. Caywood, on Dec. 27, 2003; two daughters, Joni Caywood and Julie Conley; two great-grandchildren, Paige Nicole and Jordan; one great-great-grandson, Alaric and brother, Martin L. "Junior" Henderson.

Adhering to the CDC guidelines of limiting gatherings to less than 50 people, as a result of corona virus COVID-19, the family will be having a graveside service at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Steve Altman officiating.

Memorials may be made to or to Gift of Time of Jasper, Georgia.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 17, 2020
