CORUNNA – Clara Marie Cox, 78 of Corunna died Friday February 7, 2020 at her home in Corunna. She was born in Auburn on December 24, 1941 to Oscar and Gladys (Curtland) Wells and they have both passed away.
Clara married John Cox on November 19, 1960 in Auburn.
She retired from Campbells Mushroom Farm in Orland in 1988.
After her retirement she went on to being a homemaker and caring for her husband (John) and grandchildren. She also was a crafter and enjoyed participating in making flowers for loved ones. Clara was quite the gardener, or one who just simply loved being around her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by John Cox (Husband); a brother Ray Wells; three sisters, Violet Muzzillo, Charlotte Long and Betty Lou Wells.
She is survived by a sister, Norma Combs; four daughters, Theresa Shisler of Garrett, Lisa Fuentes of Corunna, Renee "Buffy" (Todd) Panning of Auburn and Brandy Shook, of Albion; nine grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Fike, Dustin Fike, Chad (Lindsey) Fuentes, Amber (Zach) Dock, Chrystal Panning, Ashley Panning, Devin Shook, Brendan Shook and Braylon Shook; eight great grandchildren, Athena Fike, Ethan Fike, Addison Fike, Gracie Dock, Jack Dock, Vivian Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes and Tyson Fike, and her beloved dog Max.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating. Burial will follow the service in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Calling will be Thursday February 13, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, IN 46793 and also one hour prior to the service Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Preferred memorials are to the Church.
