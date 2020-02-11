KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
875 S Wayne St
Waterloo, IN 46793
(260) 837-2581
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Cox Obituary

CORUNNA – Clara Marie Cox, 78 of Corunna died Friday February 7, 2020 at her home in Corunna. She was born in Auburn on December 24, 1941 to Oscar and Gladys (Curtland) Wells and they have both passed away.

Clara married John Cox on November 19, 1960 in Auburn.

She retired from Campbells Mushroom Farm in Orland in 1988.

After her retirement she went on to being a homemaker and caring for her husband (John) and grandchildren. She also was a crafter and enjoyed participating in making flowers for loved ones. Clara was quite the gardener, or one who just simply loved being around her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by John Cox (Husband); a brother Ray Wells; three sisters, Violet Muzzillo, Charlotte Long and Betty Lou Wells.

She is survived by a sister, Norma Combs; four daughters, Theresa Shisler of Garrett, Lisa Fuentes of Corunna, Renee "Buffy" (Todd) Panning of Auburn and Brandy Shook, of Albion; nine grandchildren, Shane (Amanda) Fike, Dustin Fike, Chad (Lindsey) Fuentes, Amber (Zach) Dock, Chrystal Panning, Ashley Panning, Devin Shook, Brendan Shook and Braylon Shook; eight great grandchildren, Athena Fike, Ethan Fike, Addison Fike, Gracie Dock, Jack Dock, Vivian Fuentes, Zoe Fuentes and Tyson Fike, and her beloved dog Max.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Ron Stambaugh officiating. Burial will follow the service in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett. Calling will be Thursday February 13, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo, IN 46793 and also one hour prior to the service Friday from 1-2 p.m. at the church.

Preferred memorials are to the Church.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -