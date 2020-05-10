KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
View Map
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Crozier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Crozier


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Crozier Obituary

AUBURN - Clara L. Crozier, 86, of Auburn, died Friday, May 8, 2020.

Born October 3, 1933, in Henry, South Dakota, she was a twin daughter to the late Emil "Mike" and Iva Paulsen. She married the love of her life on April 17, 1953, the late Vernon K. Crozier, and they shared 51 years together.

Clara had worked for Rome City Town Hall as a Clerk-Treasurer for 16 years. She was a member and officer of Rome City Chamber, Secretary of Rome City Conservancy District, member of the Chautauqua Festival and volunteered at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. She was a member of Norris Chapel.

Surviving are a son, Kerry F. Crozier of Waterloo; three daughters, Vicky R. (Fred) Mavis of Auburn, Cynthia A. (Stephen) Norman of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Deanna K. (Mark) Schaefer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings.

Visitation for the friends is 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with Covid restrictions. Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens.

Preferred memorials are to League of the Blind or Norris Chapel.

Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -