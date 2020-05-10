|
AUBURN - Clara L. Crozier, 86, of Auburn, died Friday, May 8, 2020.
Born October 3, 1933, in Henry, South Dakota, she was a twin daughter to the late Emil "Mike" and Iva Paulsen. She married the love of her life on April 17, 1953, the late Vernon K. Crozier, and they shared 51 years together.
Clara had worked for Rome City Town Hall as a Clerk-Treasurer for 16 years. She was a member and officer of Rome City Chamber, Secretary of Rome City Conservancy District, member of the Chautauqua Festival and volunteered at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum. She was a member of Norris Chapel.
Surviving are a son, Kerry F. Crozier of Waterloo; three daughters, Vicky R. (Fred) Mavis of Auburn, Cynthia A. (Stephen) Norman of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Deanna K. (Mark) Schaefer of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and six step-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by all 10 of her siblings.
Visitation for the friends is 9-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with Covid restrictions. Private services will be held for the family. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Preferred memorials are to League of the Blind or Norris Chapel.
Published in KPCNews on May 10, 2020