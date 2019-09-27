KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller Stewart Funeral Home
1003 S. Main Street
Middlebury, IN 46540
(574) 825-2930
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Joseph Wengerd residence
2260 S. C.R. 300E
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Visitation all day Saturday
oseph Wengerd residence, 2260 S. C.R. 300E
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Joseph Wengerd residence
2260 S. C.R. 300E
LaGrange, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Miller


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Miller Obituary

LAGRANGE - Clara N. Miller, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died at 8:50 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at her residence, after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born on June 14, 1940, in Chouteau, Oklahoma, to Noah E. and Sarah S. (Miller) Mullet.

On Nov. 3, 1960, in Wolcottville, she married Emanuel E. Miller. He survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are six sons, Wayne (Kathryn) Miller, of LaGrange, Melvin (Emma) Miller, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, Mervin (Katie Fern) Miller, of LaGrange, Paul (Linda) Miller, of Topeka, Sherman (LuElla) Miller, of LaGrange, and Steven (Anna) Miller, of LaGrange; three daughters, Joanna (Mervin) Shrock, of LaGrange, Ruth (Sam) Schlabach, of LaGrange, and Irene (DeVon) Slabach, of Shipshewana; 65 grandchildren; 108 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Enos (Polly) Mullet, of Shipshewana, Sam (Judy) Mullet, of Kimmel, and Mervin (Marilyn) Mullet, of Elkhart; and two sisters, Anna (Sam) Lambright, of Shipshewana and Mabel (LaVern) Yoder, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three grandchildren.

Clara was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, and all day Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the Joseph Wengerd residence, 2260 S. C.R. 300E, LaGrange.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Levi Raber and the home ministers.

Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, LaGrange.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Download Now