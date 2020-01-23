|
DECATUR - Clara Ann Schurger, 95, was deceased on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home, Avilla, Indiana, where she had lived and worked for 58 years.
She was born in Manistee, Michigan, on Oct. 31, 1924, to Anthony and Gertrude (Bremerkamp) Schurger. She was the youngest of five children.
At the age of 2 years, after the untimely death of her father, the children's aunt and uncle, Tine Schurger and Fred T. Schurger, moved the family back to Decatur, Indiana, where Clara lived with her mother and grandparents.
Clara attended St. Joseph Catholic School and worked, helping elderly people.
In 1961, Clara found her job, vocation, and purpose at Sacred Heart Home. She loved helping others. Through the support of Sacred Heart's remarkable staff, Clara was able to carry-out her passion, working at Sacred Heart for almost all of the next 58 years. Even two years ago, she was still folding towels in the laundry.
Her siblings, Severin Schurger, John Schurger, Rose Gase, and Mark Schurger; and one nephew, Phillip Schurger, predeceased her.
She is survived by 12 nieces and nephews, Severin Schurger, Frederick Schurger, Susan Zurcher, Joseph Schurger, Mary Edison, Ann Kelly, Leo Schurger, Dan Schurger, Joseph Gase, Mary Geimer, Patti Easley, and Thomas Schurger. She is also survived by her "adopted" family, the Margaret Hoot Family, of Huntertown.
A reciting of the Holy Rosary will be held at 4 p.m., led by Fr. David Ruppert on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, Decatur, followed by one hour of visitation from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Home's Chapel, Avilla, with Fr. David Carkenord officiating.
Viewing will be held prior from 9-9:30 a.m., with reciting of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m., prior to the Funeral Mass.
Burial will be held at 2:30 p.m., also on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Decatur, with the Rite of Committal by Fr. David Ruppert.
Preferred memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Home Activities Program.
To sign the guestbook, click on www.hshfuneralhome.com.