Claribel Rider
CHURUBUSCO - Claribel Mae Rider, age 102, formerly of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Sunday, Nov., 15, 2020, in DeWitt, Iowa, where she resided the past few years. Mrs. Rider was born in Tipton, Iowa, to James and Martha (Sanders) Long. They preceded her in death.

She married Robert Thomas Rider on Feb. 13, 1987, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on April 15, 2005.

Claribel was assistant manager for 16 years with Nobson's Department Store in Fort Wayne.

She was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne, American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary and V.F.W. Post 2749 Auxiliary, both in Kendallville.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Elkins, of Clinton, Iowa; sons, Larry Foote, of Bettendorf, Iowa; and Jim and Sue Foote, of DeWitt, Iowa; six grandchildren, Kevin, Karla, Tina, Marissa, Chris and Mike; 14 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great grandchild; stepsons, Kim Rider, of Kendallville and Matt Rider, of Angola.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepson, Steven Rider; sisters, Mary Hardisty and Mildred Schlueter; half-brothers, LaVerne Long, Wayne Long and Kenneth Long; and half-sisters, Eleanor and Barbara Moyer.

Graveside services and burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Lake View Cemetery in Kendallville, with Pastor Dale Henderson officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lake View Cemetery
