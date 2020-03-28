KPCNews Obituaries
LAOTTO - Clayton Bradley, 86, of LaOtto, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at home.

Mr. Bradley was born in Floyd County, Kentucky, on June 5, 1933, to Kendall and Dollie (Shepherd) Bradley. They preceded him in death.

Clayton honorably served his country in the United States Army.

He married Mary E. Hileman and she preceded him in death in 1999.

He was employed many years at International Harvester and he was a member of the Roanoke Beagle Club.

His survivors include his daughter, Karen Lahee, of Kendallville; sons, Darin Bradley, of Columbia, Tennessee, Byron and Rebecca Bradley, of Waltham, Massachusetts, Craig Bradley, of Kendallville, Keith Bradley, of Columbia, Tennessee, Kenny and Sherri Bradley, of LaOtto, and Rick Bradley, of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister, Loretta Lehman, of Coco Beach, Florida.

Private burial will take place at Swan Cemetery near LaOtto.

Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 28, 2020
