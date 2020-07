A memorial service for Cleo Mark, formerly of Avilla, Indiana, will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.

The service will be at 1:30 p.m., with interment of Robert and Cleo Mark immediately following at Avilla Cemetery.

The families of Robert and Linda Patrick and Sam and Judy Goebel would love to gather with family and friends in the church Fellowship Hall afterward. Please join us.